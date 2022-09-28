Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,134 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.85. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $152.56.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

