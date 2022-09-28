Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,741 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $284.80 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

