Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 180 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

ACN stock opened at $256.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.60. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.