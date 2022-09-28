Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $83,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,192,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

