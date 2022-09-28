Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $92,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,875,000 after acquiring an additional 735,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 462,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 380,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

