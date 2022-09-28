Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,086 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

