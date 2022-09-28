Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,426 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,141,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 557,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 549,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82.

