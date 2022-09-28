Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

