Hermez Network Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $129.73 million and $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00018163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

