Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 44.0% in September

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNLN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $16.12.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $1,260,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $677,000.

