Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 30th

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, September 30th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 30th.

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE HIPO opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.56. Hippo has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. Research analysts predict that Hippo will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Further Reading

