HODL (HODL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,437.00

HODL (HODL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. HODL has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HODL has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One HODL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00272981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00141596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00748268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.00581697 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC.

About HODL

HODL (CRYPTO:HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,866,037,028,408 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

