Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Up 2%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42). Approximately 655,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 449,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.24. The firm has a market cap of £336.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.17.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.