Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.45

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 26922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

