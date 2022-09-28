Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average of $188.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

