Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $170.07 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

