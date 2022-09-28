Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 3,940.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

HKXCY opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

