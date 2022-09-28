Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells $126,140.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $126,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.74. 1,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 58.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

