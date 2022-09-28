Horan Securities Inc. Buys 143 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

