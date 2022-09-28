Horan Securities Inc. Buys 612 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

TGT stock opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.53. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

