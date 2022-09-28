Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,057,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after acquiring an additional 167,888 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

