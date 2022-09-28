Horan Securities Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.