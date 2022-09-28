Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

