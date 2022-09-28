Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPAB opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.