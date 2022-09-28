Horan Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $77.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.