Horan Securities Inc. Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

