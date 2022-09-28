HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,127 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 124,428 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 176,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,380. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

