HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.48

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 47277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $615.57.

HSBC Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 276.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

