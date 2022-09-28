Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Hub Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.78. 258,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,137,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

