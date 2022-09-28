Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $6.62. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 691,618 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Hudson Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 43.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 505,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 243,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
