Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $6.62. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 691,618 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 31.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 43.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 505,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 243,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.