Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the August 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

HUFAF remained flat at $12.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUFAF. Pareto Securities downgraded Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DNB Markets cut Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a research report on Monday.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

