HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 3.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 24,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 938,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.59.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. HUYA’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HUYA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 657,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 156,349 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 44,968 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 589,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156,897 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

