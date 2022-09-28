Hydro Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Hydro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hydro has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $404,737.00 and $4,351.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069261 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10588402 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hydro Coin Profile

Hydro launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is projecthydro.org. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro is an open-source blockchain project, with a global community of passionate smart contract and product development specialists dedicated to solving the unbanked problem.Hydro’s vision is to be the life of a new global decentralized economy, allowing for secure and interoperable decentralized applications across P2P payments, B2B payments, Point of Sale, Remittance, Lending, Credit, Savings, and Tokenization. This new ecosystem is built on top of our revolutionary ERC-1484 identity standard.Project Hydro was launched in March 2018 with the goal of changing the lives of 2 Billion unbanked people forever. The project was incubated by Hydrogen, one of the leading fintech API companies in the world, named “Fintech Startup of the Year” by KPMG and “World Changing Technology” by Fast Company. The Hydrogen team knew they were onto something great, when over 10,000 developers answered the original call to action. This is when Project Hydro expanded to be a global, decentralized, and open-source project run by the community for the global community! Now any of you can be a part of Project Hydro and help to change the world.Project Hydro is run by a group of elected representatives, what we call “Decentralization Ambassadors” or DAs for short. The DAs are tasked with maintaining the Hydro protocols, encouraging new developers in the ecosystem, and helping companies launch enterprise applications and new infrastructure on top of the ecosystem. The DAs maintain a treasury of HYDRO tokens that are used to encourage long-term sustainability of the ecosystem by incentivizing new development. Anyone globally across engineering, product management, marketing, community management, and design, can join Project Hydro. Elections take place on a rolling basis, with Officer elections happening every 6 months. Over 100 DAs will be elected in Project Hydro’s first two years. Please see our Governance page for more details on this democratic process!”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars.

