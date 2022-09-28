ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $184.97

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $184.97 and last traded at $185.54, with a volume of 17937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

ICON Public Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in ICON Public by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

