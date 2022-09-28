Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 563 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $800,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6 %

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

NOW traded up $5.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.88. 25,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.71 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

