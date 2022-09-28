Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 145,579 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEMV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,506,025 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77.

