Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 44.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.40 on Wednesday, hitting $236.76. 190,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

