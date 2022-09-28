Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 28,987 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $51,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 98,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,280. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 116,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,433 and have sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

