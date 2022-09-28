Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,416 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.72. The stock had a trading volume of 74,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,098. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.18. The company has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

