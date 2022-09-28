Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Prologis stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average is $134.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

