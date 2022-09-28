Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
