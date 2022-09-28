Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $26.06 on Wednesday, hitting $337.16. 226,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

