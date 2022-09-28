Idea Chain Coin Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $110,241.41 and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,158.23 or 1.00131650 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00058307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005685 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00064207 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

