IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Short Interest Down 46.4% in September

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

IG Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 257,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,247. IG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12.

