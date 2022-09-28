IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 74.9% in September

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Stock Performance
Shares of IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,950,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,804. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
