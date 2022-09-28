IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 74.9% in September

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Stock Performance

Shares of IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,950,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,804. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

IGEN Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.