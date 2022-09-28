ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.64. ImmuCell shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,664 shares.
Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of 258.42 and a beta of 0.62.
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
