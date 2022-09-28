ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.64. ImmuCell shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,664 shares.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of 258.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

