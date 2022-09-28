Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $544.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

