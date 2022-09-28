Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.13. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Separately, TheStreet raised Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

