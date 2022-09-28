Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Up 477.1% in September

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 477.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,034,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 5,776,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on providing production platforms, mechanical systems, and complete custom designed build outs for controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture for the cannabis industry. The company also provides consulting and other services. Indoor Harvest Corp.

