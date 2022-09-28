INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.80.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 96.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

